Highland Park High School put in brief secure campus mode

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highland Park High School was in secure campus mode late Friday morning because of police activity in the area.

Topeka Public Schools spokeswoman Misty Kruger said this incident didn’t involve the school, but was in the neighborhood.

Secure campus means activities go on as normal inside the school, but nobody is allowed in or out.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel said around 10:50 a.m. police went to the 2500 block of SE Bellview Ave on reports of gunshots in the area. They didn’t see anything unusual or find any victims of any crimes. Beightel also said no one made themselves known to report anything.