TOPEKA (KSNT) – School officials are calling it “an abundance of caution.” Highland Park High School sent students home Monday morning after a boiler malfunctioned at the school. The boiler has been shut off, according to authorities.

A blast email went out to students and parents that apologized for the inconvenience. Students were dismissed Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Below is a copy of email:

“Dear TPS Families:

As informational, HPHS families have been informed.

Due to a boiler malfunction, a boiler has been turned off. Safety is our uppermost concern. Out of an abundance of caution, electricity will be temporarily turned off for the day at HPH to ensure this is addressed safely and the appropriate repairs are completed. As a result, students at HPHS will be dismissed this morning Monday, February 28th at 9 am. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we ensure students and staff depart safely while the repairs occur.”