Highway 75 in Jackson Co. reopened after injury car accident

JACKSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle wreck caused traffic to come to a stop on Highway 75 in north Jackson County Friday evening.

Around 3:40 p.m., a vehicle was attempting to turn onto K-9 Hwy from US Hwy 75 when it was rear-ended by a van.

Jackson Co. Fire had to cut both drivers out of their vehicles. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was taken to the hospital initially in life-threatening condition but was later considered to be in stable condition.

The other driver escaped without injuries.

The highway was closed from the time of the wreck until just before 5:20 p.m.