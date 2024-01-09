TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is telling Kansans, especially in the western part of the state, to avoid driving at all costs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C announced at 8:15 p.m. on Monday that it had worked 336 service-rendered calls, 63 non-injury crashes and 14 injury crashes.

“Keep in mind, these numbers will likely increase as snow storms continue to move and develop across Kansas,” the KHP said on Facebook. “Stay vigilant on the roads and prioritize safety!”

As of 5:30 a.m., Kandrive.org, a website that monitors road and traffic conditions in Kansas, is reporting closures along major highways including I-70 and US-50. I-70 is showing closures west of Salina and closures are reported west of Newton on US-50.

As of 3:40 a.m., KS-177 between I-35 and US 50 is closed. West of Council Grove, KS 149 between US 56 and KS 4 is closed. Kandrive.org is a warning of drifting snow on KS 149.

“Several highways in western Kansas also remain closed,” KDOT said on Facebook. “Do not travel during this storm. Stay off the roads and stay safe.”

As motorists travel west across the state road conditions worsen.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.