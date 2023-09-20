RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A highway in Riley County will move to one lane until November due to a 12-mile road project.

Starting Monday, Sept. 25, The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will start a mill and overlay project on U.S. 77 and U.S. 24 in Riley County, according to a KDOT press release. The project will start with resurfacing 12 miles of U.S. 77 starting at the southern K-82 junction and ends at U.S. 24 near Riley. After that stretch of road is complete, crews will move to the 12 miles of U.S. 24 from the Clay County line to the U.S. 77 junction near Riley.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

Crews will be working Monday through Friday during daylight hours and Saturdays as needed. Traffic will be reduced to one lane whenever crews are working. The project is expected to be complete by November 2023, according to KDOT.

A pilot car and flagger will direct traffic; motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes, according to KDOT. U.S. 24 portion will be restricted to a 10-foot width when construction is taking place.