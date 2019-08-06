Hill’s Pet Nutrition breaking ground on Topeka test facility’s $20M expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A multi-million dollar expansion for a local pets’ research facility begins phase one Friday.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced Tuesday it will break ground at the end of the week on its $20 million add-on to its global pet nutrition center. The north Topeka test facility at 1035 NE 43rd St. houses 900 dogs and cats who trial new foods developed by the company.

The net gain, officials previously said, would be nearly $56 million for the Topeka area. The project had been in the works since last year. Part of the deal will allow local government officials to provide financial incentives to Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Hill’s has been part of the local economy since the 1940’s when the company began canning its pet food in Topeka. The Joint Economic Development Organization of Topeka and Shawnee County said the move will result in six additional full-time jobs at the nutrition center.