Hill’s Pet Nutrition breaks ground for Small Paw facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A brand new research facility is coming to Topeka. Around 80 small-breed dogs will live their entire lives on the Hill’s property so animal specialists can study their way of life. City and county leaders attended the ground breaking ceremony on Thursday for the new building.

The director of global academic and professional veterinary affairs says this new facility will allow researchers to discover differences between large and small dogs, so they can specialize their care.

“We are going to learn from these dogs on what they like because they are different from cats and we are learning that they are certainly different from large breed dogs,” said Iveta Becvarova.

The facility will double as a home for the animals as well as an engagement center where veterinarians from across the country will be invited to observe the study’s and learn about the program.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook attended the event and said he is excited for the opportunities the building will bring to Shawnee County.

“What we want to see from this is expanding more job opportunities, more investment in the community,” said Cook. “We want to really see Topeka really become part of that animal health corridor.”

The $20 million facility is set to be completed in January of 2021.