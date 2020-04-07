Hirsch voted interim superintendent at Shawnee Heights

TECUMSEH, KS (KSNT) – Matt Hirsch has been approved to serve as the interim superintendent for the Shawnee Heights School District. Martin Stressman is stepping down as superintendent. Stessman has worked for the district for the past 15 years but recently caused controversy after a DUI arrest. Hirsch had been serving as the associate superintendent.

“The main thing we’ll be looking for is just to develop some consistency, a sense of balance in the district,” Hirsch told KSNT News. “When you have a superintendent leave and the school system like it is right now, things are a little bit off kilter, so kind of my job will be to get things back on an even keel.”

A permanent superintendent is expected to be named in the fall.