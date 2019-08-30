Historic windmill in Wamego damaged by Thursday storms

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A historic windmill in Wamego was damaged by the severe weather Kansas saw Thursday night.

High winds and heavy rains swept across Northeastern Kansas Thursday night and into Friday morning, prompting severe thunderstorm watches for over 20 Kansas counties. The severe weather left flooding and various degrees of damage in its wake.

The Wamego Dutch Windmill was not exempt from the damage as two of its blades were broken and two completely gone.

The windmill was built in 1879 a few miles north of town and was moved to the Wamego City Park in the 1920s.