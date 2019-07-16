History lesson in motion: Folklorico dancers of Topeka get ready for Fiesta

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We’re less than 24 hours away from the official start of Fiesta Mexicana and the finishing touches are being made on just about everything.

Including one of the most loved traditions of Fiesta, Ballet Folklorico De Topeka.

It’s a history lesson put in motion.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 4 and I’m now 22, so a while,” Elyse Adame said.

“I’ve been here for about 47 years, 48 years,” teacher Eddie Gonzalez added.

Starting at just 4 years old, to never taking off the dance shoes. It’s a tradition they just can’t give up.

“We don’t want them to lose their culture and their heritage, so this is what we do,” Gonzalez said.

“Throughout the year we practice all year, we do many performances,” Adame said.

But when it comes to performing in their hometown for Fiesta, all the stops get pulled out.

“Just back to back practice, trying to make a good performance to our community,” Adame said.

It’s not an easy task, or a cool one either.

“Girls are wearing 15 yards of material, and that’s going to be hot,” Gonzalez said.

“Our skirts are 30 plus pounds, so it’s a lot,” Adame added.

Not only do these dancers want to put on a good performance for you, but they also want you to dip your hand in the arts too.

“I’d encourage families to get involved in the arts,” Gonzalez said.

You can watch their performances on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., Friday at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

They perform on the school stage on Fiesta Grounds. You’ll find them between the church and the activity center.