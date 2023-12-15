TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Staci Ogle with the NOTO Entertainment and Arts District joined the FOX 43 AM Live show to speak about the upcoming Holiday Market this weekend.

Shopping will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the NOTO area. Kids can have the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Decades Garage the same day.

For more information, watch the full interview above.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.