Holiday travel update…

Winter Storm Warnings continue for areas of Colorado, northwest Kansas, plus western and central Nebraska.

Winter Weather Advisory for some ice, snow in north central Kansas and eastern Nebraska.

Wind Advisory from 9pm Tuesday to 3am Wednesday for all of northeast Kansas.

Heavy snow formed in the Central Rockies last night and it’s been spreading across much of Nebraska and lower South Dakota this morning. Denver will get about 9-14 inches before it ends around midday. Goodland and Colby may get 4-8 inches into early afternoon. We barely miss a big storm, but travel west of Hays and northwest of a Concordia, Beatrice to Lincoln line is not advised.

Overnight wind should be west/northwest at 20-40mph with higher gusts.

Wednesday looks to be decent as many travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend. We should have clear to mostly sunny conditions as some people leave the area, while others return home or come to visit.

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day looks a bit tricky and not very pleasant. It may start with an early morning snow for an hour or two. There could be an inch or two in spots and roads may be covered or slushy until 9-10am. Snow should become mix by late morning to midday and expect rain for the early afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the 38-40 degree mark.

KSNT Meteorologist David George





