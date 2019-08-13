Holton animal shelter offering discounted adoptions this weekend

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – This year’s annual Clear the Shelters event kicks off on Saturday, and the Heart of Jackson Humane Society is taking part.

They will have 15 to 20 dogs available for adoption with a discount of $25 applied for each dog adopted. In addition, there are a few dogs with very special reduced adoption fees.

Every adoption this weekend will be microchipped for free, all because they hope to find forever homes for the dogs.

“We want the dogs to go to the best possible home that they can go to because we put so much into our dogs,” Joan Dannenberg, volunteer, said. “So much love and so much care but we get very attached to them and we want to make sure that they have the best.”

You can check out some of the dogs on their website, here.

KSNT will be providing spotlights on shelters around Northeast Kansas throughout the week to countdown Clear the Shelters, which begins on Saturday.