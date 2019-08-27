Holton residents clean up, dry off after flood roads

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday morning storms left quite a mess in parts of Jackson County and the water could still be seen draining down streets hours after the rain let up.

“I looked at the gauge and from a great distance you could see it was pretty full, up close it read 3.1 inches,” Jack Manigal of Holton said.

His neighbor Patty Davis was busy cleaning up the mess all day. That’s because her basement is feeling the impact of Monday morning’s rain.

“We were out on my screened-in porch watching it and both Second Street and New Jersey Street, because I’m right on the corner, just looked like two rivers,” Davis said.

The streets are now lined with sand and debris and her lawn is still left with standing water hours later. The dirt was even pushed up to her basement door.

This mess wasn’t small enough for a few towels. She was left to buy a wet vacuum to clean up the mess.

About two weeks ago, Holton saw more damage from storms, resulting in downed trees and tree branches.