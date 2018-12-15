Man sues Topeka for $2.77 million after fall from gap in Kansas Avenue Bridge

A former resident of the Topeka Rescue Mission says his fall from a gap in the Kansas Avenue Bridge in July left him physically and mentally damaged for the rest of his life.

Topeka attorney Eric Kjorlie filed the $2.77 million lawsuit on behalf of Trong Turner, 20, who fell 30 feet through the gap at about the mid-point of the bridge, the lawsuit said. Turner’s suit says he crossed the southbound lanes of the bridge and attempted to get to the sidewalk when he fell through a 5-foot gap.

The lawsuit says that gap was the result of improvements made to the bridge in 1997 when the city built the Curtis Avenue Flyoff and installed sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. As a result, most of the center sidewalk was removed. Kjorlie’s suit says the city is negligent for not adequately warning bridge walkers of the dangers.

A city spokeswoman said the city would not comment on the lawsuit.