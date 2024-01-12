TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is inviting locals to attend an upcoming discussion downtown about homelessness next week.

A Homeless Initiative Ideation Session is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Cyrus K. Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison Street. Community leaders will be present for the meeting.

This session will be hosted by Brianna Sylver with the Chicago-based firm Sylver Consulting. The City of Topeka hired this firm in 2023 to help work out plans to tackle the local homeless problem.

The city is now looking for public input on homelessness in a discussion geared towards finding solutions. The invitation is open to anyone in Topeka to attend.

“Let’s tackle homelessness together. An open heart and mind are all that you need to contribute.” City of Topeka social media post excerpt

If you’re interested in speaking at the session, you will need to RSVP by sending an email to homelessinitiative@topeka.org by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. If you just want to listen in, you will not need to RSVP.

