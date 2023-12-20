TOPEKA (KSNT) – Homelessness is on the rise across the country including many counties in Northeast Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its 2023 Homeless Assessment Report. It shows homelessness is up by more than 11% in Topeka, and rose 51% in Lawrence.

According to HUD’s estimates, the U.S. is now seeing its highest number of homeless people ever. A homeless shelter in the Capital City tells 27 News that increase includes both children and adults. They say it’s up to the communities to make a change.

“What I have found is the Topeka community wants to help, sometimes they don’t know how to help,” Executive Director of the Topeka Rescue Mission La Manda Broyles said. “It is part of the role of the rescue mission to educate the community and to inform the community of the real stories of people experiencing homelessness.”

Earlier this year, the City of Topeka created a task force to address the issue. It comprises of multiple agencies helping to provide housing and other health resources. They hold open meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. You can find meeting time and information by clicking here.

