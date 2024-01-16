TOPEKA (KSNT) – Volunteers will tally the amount of homeless people living in the Capital City.

Topeka is preparing its annual Point in Time Homeless Count. According to a press release from the City of Topeka, 35 employees and volunteers will count those who are experiencing homelessness in Topeka.

The city is required to complete this count every year in order to receive funding for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs, according to the release. With an accurate count, the appropriate level of funding can be obtained to provide necessary services for those experiencing homelessness or those who are at risk of homelessness.

“The Point in Time Homeless Count pulls together resources form across the community to ensure we have the data and information needed to best serve those who are homeless in Topeka,” said Carrie Higgins, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka. “While this annual count is separate from the city’s ongoing Homeless Initiative, the information gathered in the count will be invaluable to the group’s work. We look forward to and appreciate everyone’s participation on January 25 to ensure we get everyone counted.”

This comes after the homeless count hit a four-year high in 2023. Last year, the city of Topeka hired Sylver Consulting to assist the city in finding solutions to the growing homelessness population.

The counting will take place on Jan. 25, 2024. For the city to ensure everyone is counted, it asks everyone who is homeless, or knows someone who is homeless, to call 785-368-0168 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. The city will be conducting in-person interviews at the Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison St.

