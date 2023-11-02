TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans were asked to voice their opinions in a recent survey who they think should be responsible for helping the homeless.

Fort Hays State University recently released its Kansas Speaks opinion survey. Nearly 500 Kansans ages 18 and older were polled on a variety of questions related to current issues in the Sunflower State. One series of questions focused on the topic of homelessness.

The survey asked respondents who they thought was best positioned to deal with combating homelessness in Kansas. Answers can be found below:

Government – 37.8% Nonprofit sector – 21.9% Churches – 11.2% Police – 2.9% Don’t know – 26.1%

The survey also asked respondents what they thought was the root cause of homelessness. Answers ranged from the following:

Mental health issues – 34% Lack of affordable housing – 30.9% Addictions – 23.7% Don’t know – 11.4%

The Kansas Speaks survey also shows a majority of respondents believe the government should increase its spending on community services for the homeless at 48.5%, as opposed to 23.2% who did not believe so. A total of 43.3% of respondents said homelessness is not handled well in their communities, as opposed to 21% who said the opposite.

Homelessness is a topic of constant discussion in many places across Kansas, including the Capital City. Solutions to the problem are being discussed by Topeka city leadership as the local homeless population sees a four-year high.

The full Kansas Speaks survey for the fall of 2023 can be read below: