Homes found for all 42 horses rescued from abuse

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The 42 horses that were seized in a 2018 Jackson County animal cruelty case have found homes.

Jackson County Sheriff Jim Morse announced on Saturday that all of the horses that were found starving and without shelter have been placed in homes across Kansas.

After months of neighbors calling in complaints saying Frank Johnson was abusing his 42 horses, authorities seized the animals in July and November 2018. Johnson claimed the horses were fine, and he was breeding them to race.

Neighbors said Johnson left his horses in horrible conditions, without enough hay and water, and there was a lack of shelter.

He was found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty. He had to spend 30 days in jail and pay $118,000 for court costs and restitution.

After being rescued, the horses were put up for adoption by the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office in July.