MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Horton man was arrested in a stolen car Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Ronnie Lee Brandenburg Jr., 48, of Horton during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 75, south of Mayetta. The Jackson County Sheriffs Office said it took him into custody for felony possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

Brandenburg is in the Jackson County Jail awaiting bond.