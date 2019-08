PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) — Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved movies of all time, Wizard of Oz.

One Pittsburgh hospital found a special way to celebrate.

Four newborns at West Penn Hospital were dressed like the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Lion and of course, Dorothy.

A release from the hospital quoted the lyrics from Somewhere Over the Rainbow, “Our hope for all our patients is that the dreams they dare to dream really do come true.”