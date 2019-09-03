Hot and muggy as we get back into routine, but it will feel much better tomorrow

The Labor Day weekend started with scattered showers, but it ended with abundant sunshine. It was mostly hot and humid which was appropriate for the unofficial end to summer.



The biggest story nationally is Hurricane Dorian and how that massive storm may impact Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in the coming days. For us, back to work and school weather looks steamy and toasty with highs at 90 or higher. However, the wind will shift by mid to late afternoon and it may even reach 20-25mph on occasion.

Today will be mainly sunny with a few cloudy periods. There will be a few showers in the far east and northeast areas this morning. It will be breezy, hot and humid.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 89-93

Wind: W/SW 12-22

A front comes through this evening which may create t’storms south of I-70 around 4-7pm. Dew points will be much lower Wednesday. It should be pleasant and less humid with a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure will dominate toward the weekend and temps will build again. A weak system drops into Kansas for possible showers and storms Sunday into Monday.

It will be nice when the ups and downs cease and we can enjoy some more consistent fall weather.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

It’s early September, but it will feel more like August today….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com