Hot, windy and humid with isolated t’storms

The best day of the week will be Friday

We had several days in the 90s last week so summer isn’t ready to fade away just yet.

Friday night football was great. Saturday morning was extremely pleasant, before it began to heat up during the afternoon. Scattered showers and some heavy thunderstorms hit overnight Saturday into Sunday. The timing of that event was ‘on the button’ from what we had discussed a day or two prior, and it had minimal impact on festivals, recreation and area football games by occurring so late.

After a few early morning t’storms, the week begins with another round heat and humidity. Today, we may be partly cloudy early then clouds will likely dominate the region. Wind may also become an issue. Expect speeds of 15-30mph with occasional higher gusts.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 88-91

Wind: S 15-30mph

Heat Index: 97-100

Any rainfall that occurs Tuesday should occur in the early morning period. Dew Points will be a touch higher in the coming days so expect it to be somewhat muggy. Highs Wednesday could be at 90-degrees again with strong south wind.

Storms Thursday might become numerous and the severe threat will need to be monitored. Temperatures behind that stronger system should be considerably cooler. There’s a chance to be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday with lower dew points and decent sunshine.

It seems like it has been so wet for so long, and September is still very warm. We need to start squeezing in more 70-75 degree days because the chance for great fall will start slipping away with each passing day.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Too hot and very windy at times…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com