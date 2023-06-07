TOPEKA (KSNT) – The online auction for Hotel Topeka has concluded and it has a new owner.

Ten-X hosted the online auction which began Monday, June 6 with a starting bid of $2 million. Bidding appeared to end at $7.5 million Wednesday afternoon and ramped up in the final minutes of the auction, before the listing was removed.

The City of Topeka’s governing body discussed strategies on how to pay for the hotel at its Tuesday night meeting, after it expressed interest on bidding in late May.

Additionally at Tuesday night’s council meeting, the city announced City Manager Stephen Wade would be taking an extended leave of absence for an uncertain amount of time. The governing body appointed Richard Nienstedt from Ottawa as interim.

“As this relates to a personnel matter, the city will not be commenting further,” said Gretchen Spiker, City of Topeka Communications Director.