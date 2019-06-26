Hotter weather ahead through the week

Humidity and sunshine will be on tap for several days ahead.

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Humidity builds through the week

Hot & breezy this weekend

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Thursday morning with a light south wind through the night, as well.

With more sunshine over the next few days, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s from late in the week and into the weekend. Lots of sunshine, along with high humidity will make it feel even hotter. Afternoon heat indices will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s much of the next several days.

Strengthening breezes from the south over the next few days will reach 10-20mph, but also stick around a bit at night, keeping overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller