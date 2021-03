TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Crews responded to the 300 block of SW Orchard Street in Topeka Tuesday night.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m. near 6th and MacVicar.

Officials on the scene said no one was injured, but someone was inside the home at the time. Investigators think the fire started around a flume pipe of a wood-burning stove.

