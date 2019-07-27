House fire in Junction City causes $10,000 in damage

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Firefighters battled flames early on Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Johnson said firefighters got to the home on the 300 block of 1st Street around 2:00 a.m. They saw flames and smoke coming from a side window.

Firefighters got into the house and saw the living room, dining room, and bedroom engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire out.

They said there was no one home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused about $10,000 in property damage. They are still looking into how the fire started.