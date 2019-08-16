House fire kills 3, injures 1 in Coffey County

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A house fire in Coffey County killed three people and injured one early Friday morning.

The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a structure fire at 4:48 a.m. in the 200 block of Hudson Street in Burlington.

Upon arrival, first responders found the single-story family home completely engulfed in flames.

Three people were killed in the fire and a fourth was taken to the hospital with injuries. The seriousness of their injuries is not yet known.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said the fire remains under investigation and additional information will not be released until the investigation is completed.

The names of those killed in the fire have not been released as law enforcement officials are in the process of notifying family members.

The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, Coffey County EMS, Coffey County Fire, and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the fire.