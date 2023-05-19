This rain gauge shows 5 inches of rain, six miles north of Fowler. (Courtesy Alan Thornburg)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Roll up your garden hoses. Turn off the lawn sprinklers. The rain is taking care of many Kansas lawns, gardens, and fields on Friday.

Some people received a lot of rain. Alan Thornburg, who lives six miles north of Fowler, said he got 5 inches of rain since 4 p.m. Thursday. Four inches fell in two hours. The rest came overnight.

KSN News viewer Debbie Dowell said they got 3 inches of rain south of Dighton. She sent us a picture of water in a field with the message, “This isn’t a pond 😁”

The Kansas Mesonet, operated by Kansas State University, shows rainfall amounts from 7:30 a.m. CT Thursday through 7:30 a.m. CT Friday. The numbers are from one location in a county. Other areas of the county may have received higher or lower amounts.

Barber County – 1.24 inches

Brown County – .03 inch

Butler County – .25 inch

Chase County – .05 inch

Chautauqua County – .31 inch

Cherokee County – .13 inch

Cheyenne County – 1.56 inches

Clark County – 1.14 inches

Ellis County – 1.56 inches

Ellsworth County – .5 inch

Finney County – 1.55 inches

Ford County – 2.66 inches

Grant County – .04 inch

Gray County – 1.19 inches

Gove County – .15 inch

Greeley County – 1.41 inches

Hamilton County – .84 inch

Harper County – .9 inch

Haskell County – 1.17 inches

Hodgeman County – .82 inch

Jewell County – .38 inch

Johnson County – .04 inch

Kearny County – .54 inch

Labette County – .15 inch

Lane County – .09 inch

Logan County – .55 inch

McPherson County – .99 inch

Meade County – 1.2 inches

Miami County – .02 inch

Mitchell County – .05 inch

Morton County – .35 inch

Ness County – 1.64 inches

Osage County – .01 inch

Osborne County – .22 inch

Reno County – 1.14 inches

Republic County – .09 inch

Rush County – .79 inch

Scott County – 1.74 inches

Sedgwick County – .79 inch

Shawnee County – .04 inch

Sheridan County – .01 inch

Sherman County – .08 inch

Stafford County – 1.34 inches

Stanton County – .04 inch

Stevens County – .16 inch

Thomas County – .01 inch

Trego County .15 inch

Wallace County – .38 inch

Washington County – .05 inch

Wichita County – .56 inch

Woodson County – .03 inch

