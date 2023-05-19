WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Roll up your garden hoses. Turn off the lawn sprinklers. The rain is taking care of many Kansas lawns, gardens, and fields on Friday.

Some people received a lot of rain. Alan Thornburg, who lives six miles north of Fowler, said he got 5 inches of rain since 4 p.m. Thursday. Four inches fell in two hours. The rest came overnight.

KSN News viewer Debbie Dowell said they got 3 inches of rain south of Dighton. She sent us a picture of water in a field with the message, “This isn’t a pond 😁”

The Kansas Mesonet, operated by Kansas State University, shows rainfall amounts from 7:30 a.m. CT Thursday through 7:30 a.m. CT Friday. The numbers are from one location in a county. Other areas of the county may have received higher or lower amounts.

  • Barber County – 1.24 inches
  • Brown County – .03 inch
  • Butler County – .25 inch
  • Chase County – .05 inch
  • Chautauqua County – .31 inch
  • Cherokee County – .13 inch
  • Cheyenne County – 1.56 inches
  • Clark County – 1.14 inches
  • Ellis County – 1.56 inches
  • Ellsworth County – .5 inch
  • Finney County – 1.55 inches
  • Ford County – 2.66 inches
  • Grant County – .04 inch
  • Gray County – 1.19 inches
  • Gove County – .15 inch
  • Greeley County – 1.41 inches
  • Hamilton County – .84 inch
  • Harper County – .9 inch
  • Haskell County – 1.17 inches
  • Hodgeman County – .82 inch
  • Jewell County – .38 inch
  • Johnson County – .04 inch
  • Kearny County – .54 inch
  • Labette County – .15 inch
  • Lane County – .09 inch
  • Logan County – .55 inch
  • McPherson County – .99 inch
  • Meade County – 1.2 inches
  • Miami County – .02 inch
  • Mitchell County – .05 inch
  • Morton County – .35 inch
  • Ness County – 1.64 inches
  • Osage County – .01 inch
  • Osborne County – .22 inch
  • Reno County – 1.14 inches
  • Republic County – .09 inch
  • Rush County – .79 inch
  • Scott County – 1.74 inches
  • Sedgwick County – .79 inch
  • Shawnee County – .04 inch
  • Sheridan County – .01 inch
  • Sherman County – .08 inch
  • Stafford County – 1.34 inches
  • Stanton County – .04 inch
  • Stevens County – .16 inch
  • Thomas County – .01 inch
  • Trego County .15 inch
  • Wallace County – .38 inch
  • Washington County – .05 inch
  • Wichita County – .56 inch
  • Woodson County – .03 inch

