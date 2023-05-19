WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Roll up your garden hoses. Turn off the lawn sprinklers. The rain is taking care of many Kansas lawns, gardens, and fields on Friday.
Some people received a lot of rain. Alan Thornburg, who lives six miles north of Fowler, said he got 5 inches of rain since 4 p.m. Thursday. Four inches fell in two hours. The rest came overnight.
KSN News viewer Debbie Dowell said they got 3 inches of rain south of Dighton. She sent us a picture of water in a field with the message, “This isn’t a pond 😁”
The Kansas Mesonet, operated by Kansas State University, shows rainfall amounts from 7:30 a.m. CT Thursday through 7:30 a.m. CT Friday. The numbers are from one location in a county. Other areas of the county may have received higher or lower amounts.
- Barber County – 1.24 inches
- Brown County – .03 inch
- Butler County – .25 inch
- Chase County – .05 inch
- Chautauqua County – .31 inch
- Cherokee County – .13 inch
- Cheyenne County – 1.56 inches
- Clark County – 1.14 inches
- Ellis County – 1.56 inches
- Ellsworth County – .5 inch
- Finney County – 1.55 inches
- Ford County – 2.66 inches
- Grant County – .04 inch
- Gray County – 1.19 inches
- Gove County – .15 inch
- Greeley County – 1.41 inches
- Hamilton County – .84 inch
- Harper County – .9 inch
- Haskell County – 1.17 inches
- Hodgeman County – .82 inch
- Jewell County – .38 inch
- Johnson County – .04 inch
- Kearny County – .54 inch
- Labette County – .15 inch
- Lane County – .09 inch
- Logan County – .55 inch
- McPherson County – .99 inch
- Meade County – 1.2 inches
- Miami County – .02 inch
- Mitchell County – .05 inch
- Morton County – .35 inch
- Ness County – 1.64 inches
- Osage County – .01 inch
- Osborne County – .22 inch
- Reno County – 1.14 inches
- Republic County – .09 inch
- Rush County – .79 inch
- Scott County – 1.74 inches
- Sedgwick County – .79 inch
- Shawnee County – .04 inch
- Sheridan County – .01 inch
- Sherman County – .08 inch
- Stafford County – 1.34 inches
- Stanton County – .04 inch
- Stevens County – .16 inch
- Thomas County – .01 inch
- Trego County .15 inch
- Wallace County – .38 inch
- Washington County – .05 inch
- Wichita County – .56 inch
- Woodson County – .03 inch
Click this link to determine the rainfall amounts that Kansas Mesonet did not report.