TOPEKA (KSNT) — People around the country are starting to cook their turkeys for their Thanksgiving feasts, and for some, that means frying the turkey.

However, frying a turkey without knowing the proper procedures can lead to serious consequences to yourself or your property.

Alan Stahl, Topeka’s Fire Marshall, says making sure you cook your turkey outside and away from your house is important. You should also pay attention the entire time while frying your turkey, because that can save you from a disaster.

“Try not to be distracted by doing too many things at once,” Stahl said. “It’s Thanksgiving. I understand we’re all trying to put four of a giant feast but when you are doing that frying cooking in the oil, it’s time to very closely pay attention.”

In addition, making sure that everyone, especially children, is at least three feet away from anything cooking on a hot surface at all times should keep everyone safe.

If you do have a fire, you can try to put a lid on top and turn off the heat. However, don’t hesitate to call 911 if you feel that the fire is too big to handle.