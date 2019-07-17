How to avoid mosquito bites this summer

This 2006 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. On Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, U.S. health officials are telling pregnant women to avoid travel to Latin America and Caribbean countries with outbreaks of a […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With a wet summer and temperatures finally reaching the triple digits, conditions are prime for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes start hatching when temperatures reach above 50 degrees, but there are ways you can avoid them.

Terry Fritz opened Mosquito Joe in Topeka and Lawrence back in April. His company can treat your yard to reduce the mosquito population, but he says there are things you can do on your own.

“A well kept yard is your best defense,” said Fritz. “Grass mowed, bushes and shrubs trimmed. Dump out water sources like clogged gutters, could be toys out in the yard that collect water after a rain, flower pots.”

If you are sitting out on your deck, Fritz says you should turn on a fan. He says the air circulation can reduce the number of mosquitoes. There are also certain things that mosquitoes are attracted to.

Blood Type: Research has found that people with Type O blood are twice as attractive to mosquitoes than those with Type A blood.

Beer: Researchers found that mosquitoes land on beer drinkers significantly more than their non-beer drinking counterparts.

Sweat: Mosquitoes can smell the lactic acid, uric acid, ammonia and other compounds emitted in sweat, making you more attractive.

What you wear: wearing anything navy, black, and red make you an easier target for mosquitoes. Lighter colors make it harder for mosquitoes to see you.

For more information on Mosquito Joe and Fritz’s services, visit his website by clicking here.