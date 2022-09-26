Now that sports betting is legal in Kansas, it can be easy to get caught in a slippery slope when it comes to betting on games.

Pathological gambling is a compulsive disorder where someone can’t resist the urge to gamble.

Xavier Rodriguez works at a local sports bar and he says he sees gambling addicts almost every day. This sight has caused him to set some betting boundaries for himself.

“I don’t ever try to go above that pre-set limit that I have for myself,” said Rodriguez. “I’m not trying to pay my bills or anything.”

Gamblers Anonymous says people who call their hotline lose an average of 115,000 dollars in their lifetime just to gambling. Even with these major financial losses, only 25% of addicts reach out for help.

Yvonne E. Bailey-Banks, an addiction counselor says, “Like any other addiction, that person has to be the one that wants to work on it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, click here for help.