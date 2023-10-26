TOPEKA (KSNT) – Temperatures are going to be frighteningly cold this weekend, with multiple days landing in the 40’s. For those planning to be out doing Halloween activities, here are ways to stay warm.

The first is getting creative with costumes. Kathy Wathen, the store manager at Topeka’s Party City, said her staff has been telling customers to wear layers.

“Go a size up, that way you can put some sweats underneath, maybe tights, that type of thing,” Wathen said. “Just anything you can layer underneath of it so you don’t hide that awesome costume.”

Wathen told 27 News she also expects warmer costumes, like onesies, to start selling more when people realize how chilly it’s going to get this weekend.

For those who don’t want to add to their costume, or risk getting wet, there are indoor event’s happening all over town. One of those is ‘Nightmare on the Boulevard’ at Stormont Vail Events Center.

“The haunted house is out of the weather,” marketing director Allie Geist said. “If you’re wanting to get warm, if you’re anting to get dry, depending on what the weather does, this is a great place to do it.”

Geist said the event center’s outdoor ‘trunk-or-treat’ that’s taking place on Friday will also have a place for people to escape the weather. According to Geist, the indoor lobby and concessions stands will be open.

Another indoor event, called ‘Madness at the Mansion’ also provides an attraction for those seeking indoor Halloween activities. It’s located at 915 Buchanan Street in downtown Topeka.

“It’ll get them out of the elements and everything,” event organizer Mike Leatherwood said. “It’s a nice, warm place to dry off. And it’s a nice 20-minute run through the whole house.”

He’s been helping his friend turn his home into a haunted house on and off for the past 10 years. Leatherwood has seen all types of weather since putting on the event, so he tells people not to let weather scare away their Halloween plans.

To find more local events happening near you, click here.