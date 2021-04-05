How to prepare for severe weather season

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – As spring begins and warmer temperatures set in, the chances for severe weather is on the rise. That means it is time to make sure you and your family are prepared for the chance of severe weather in Kansas.

“Have a plan and that is to know what to do,” Laurie Harrison said, Riley County Emergency Coordinator. “Where to go, whether you are at school at work, in the car, at home. Where do you go to take shelter.”

When the National Weather Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issues a tornado warning you should:

Head to the lowest level or most interior room of your home or building

Stay away from exterior windows or doors

Protect yourself by covering your head with your arms or a blanket if one is near

Pay attention to local media for weather updates

Do not go outside until an “all clear” is given by local authorities

What should you do if you are in your car?

“If at all possible, if you can stay away from the weather, stay away from it,” Harrison said. “If you can turn around safely and leave the area, that is a good thing to do.”

If you are in a vehicle you should never seek shelter under an overpass. The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) has multiple storm shelters throughout the KTA.

Even during a pandemic, it is essential you seek shelter in the event of a severe weather situation.

“If you have a community shelter such as a mobile home park where they have a shelter that they share with other folks that live in the area, take shelter,” Harrison said. “Make all precautions you can ahead of time with your mask. Try to social distance if at all possible. But we do need to stay safe from the severe weather.”

Families should also have an emergency kit ready to go in the event of an emergency, you can find a list of what you should put in a preparedness kit by clicking here.

It is also important to make a plan for your pet if you need to evacuate, make sure you have plenty of water and food for your four-legged family members as well.

When severe weather strikes, count on the KSNT Storm Track Weather Team to provide updates on-air and online to keep you and your family safe.