MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo has Valentine’s Day plans for you: name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after someone you know and watch a zookeeper feed it to one of the Sloth Bears, Molly or Tess.

Those who are interested in the event, LOVE BITES!, can pay $10 via CivicRec starting on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. Participants can view the feeding virtually via Facebook Live on Feb. 14, 15 or 16 at 2 p.m. There is a limit of 20 cockroaches per day, with a total of 60 cockroaches available.

Proceeds will go toward enriching the lives of all the animals at Sunset Zoo. You can send an email to jayna.ukrazhenko@cityofmhk.com for more information.