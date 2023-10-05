TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)– The Foundation of Aeronautical Education is getting ready to host its free FAE Memorial RC Airshow.

The fun starts Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 599 NE Sardou in Topeka. Anyone in the community who has an interest in flying is welcome!

People even have the chance to win a 62″ wingspan electric aircraft with a transmitter, battery and charger- it essentially comes ready to fly! The raffle tickets will be sold at the event, however, you don’t have to be present to win. The drawing for the raffle will happen at the end of the event at 2 p.m.

Food will also be served at the event. It is only $5!

For more information, watch the full interview above or click here.