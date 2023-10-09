TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Brenda Culbertson, a solar system ambassador for NASA, joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to discuss some upcoming celestial events that you can view locally.

This upcoming weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14, the Physics and Astronomy Department at Washburn University is hosting a Partial Annular Solar Eclipse viewing. Culbertson said that in Northeast Kansas, we should be able to see about 60% of the eclipse.

The viewing will start at the South lawn of the Stoffer Science Hall at Washburn from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The second event that Culbertson mentioned is towards the end of October. It is International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Burnett’s Mound Skyline Park.

Culbertson said the event was completely free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring their own equipment and telescopes to view the moon throug, but if you don’t have equipment of your own, Culbertson is kindly providing her own equipment for people to enjoy and observe.

That event goes from 6-9 p.m. at Burnett’s Mound located at 3511 SW Skyline Pkwy in Topeka.

For more information about either of these events, you can watch the full interview above.