TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The last day to register for TARC’s 32 Annual Benefit Golf Tournament is approaching soon.

Sherry Lundry and Mandi Walter with TARC joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to share more details regarding the event.

The event is filled with golfing, food and fun at the Lake Shawnee Golf Course. The tournament kicks off 11 a.m. Friday, May 19 with registration starting at and a home-cooked lunch. Then, at 12:30 p.m. the real fun starts with a shotgun start to the tournament.

They can only accommodate 34 teams for the event and they are currently sitting at 31. So, if you want to sign up, do so quickly! The absolute last day they will accept new teams is Thursday, May 10.

Walter revealed that there will be a special hole on the course this year. Lewis Toyota has sponsored a vehicle, so if someone hits a hole in one, they will get a new vehicle!

