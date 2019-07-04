Hoyt Independence Day celebration more than just fireworks

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Hoyt had plenty to do while they waited for the fireworks to start at City Park on Wednesday night.

The night revolved around a cookout and ice cream social hosted by Hoyt Rural Fire District #3 and Hoyt United Methodist Church.

Jeanette Thompson is the treasurer for the church and a chair for the event.

With a suggested donation to promote future fireworks, you could help yourself to any of their homemade ice creams and pies. Thompson says the church churned over 50 tubs of ice cream and baked 50 pies for Wednesday night.

The fire department also sold burgers and hot dogs before they started their fireworks show.