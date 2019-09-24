Humid again by midday with possible late afternoon and evening storms

It should feel really good for much of Wednesday and Thursday

Today is likely partly to variably cloudy. Temperatures will be higher, the breeze will be stronger and dew points will pop back by 1-2pm. There should be a few showers or scattered storms across northeast Kansas by 5-6pm.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 83-86

Dew Points: 65-70

Wind: S 15-25

Clearing should occur early tomorrow as another batch of drier air seeps into the region. Thursday should be extremely pleasant with 50s early and 70s through the afternoon. A week boundary likely moves through the region late Friday for a chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will slowly increase and dew points will rise again as the back and forth pattern continues. Heat and humidity will build through the weekend and into the first part of October. There may even be a day or two above 85. This will be a huge setback to those wanting more autumn-like weather.

Last year, our first measureable snow happened on October 14th, so we know that it can turn suddenly and dramatically over the next 2-3 weeks. Time to locate a decent jacket, hat and gloves because before much longer, you may very well appreciate all three.

Warmer and more humid with a slight chance of getting wet late today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

