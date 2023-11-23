TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a community-wide Thanksgiving tradition that brings people together with the gift of a meal.

Hundreds gathered at Stormont Vail Events Center for Topeka’s 50th annual community Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers of all ages got started early Thursday morning by passing out over two thousand meals to families who couldn’t make the actual dinner event.

“I’ve been loading boxes, putting cranberry sauce in containers, taking food to people, just helping out wherever I can,” K.J. Crim, a youth volunteer said. “Just make sure that everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving, and make sure no one goes hungry.”

Those who were able to attend the community dinner were able to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal alongside family, friends and even strangers.

Community Thanksgiving dinner foundation president David Braun said preparations for Thursday’s dinner began a week in advance. He says this dinner wouldn’t be possible without donations and the help of volunteers each year.

“It just goes to show how great Topeka is, and the community here is,” David Braun, the community Thanksgiving dinner foundation president, said. “They come in every year and make sure this dinner is a success and it has been this year and we’re just so fortunate to have such a wonderful community.”