Hundreds of Kansas violent crime victims to receive financial help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two hundred and sixty-three victims of violent crime in Kansas were awarded financial assistance during the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board meeting Friday.

The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded $259,706.47 to help cover some of the unexpected expenses that victims must pay for after a violent crime, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Those include medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.

There were 121 new cases awarded money on Friday and additional money was awarded in 142 previously submitted cases.

There is a $25,000 limit to what can be awarded to each victim, with a limitation of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website here.