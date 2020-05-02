Hundreds throw Perry parade for 6-year-old with terminal tumor

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people gathered in Perry on Saturday to support a little girl who is going through the unthinkable.

Lawrence native Hadley Schmidt is a six-year-old, who loves Wonder Woman, learning, and her cat Goose. Hadley has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a highly aggressive brain tumor.

After initially hearing some good news on her progress last month, her family noticed she had some new, unusual symptoms and had another MRI done. The new prognosis showed that she’d taken a turn for the worse.

Now doctors believe the tumor is terminal, and Hadley only has a limited amount of time left.

When family friend Shelby Patterson, who works for the Kentucky Township Fire Department in Perry, heard the news, he and a few others sprung into action. They set up this parade and made a Facebook event called ‘Hadley’s Parade of Heroes. ‘

They expected a large gathering, but not to the extent they got. Hundreds of people joined the parade to show support for Hadley and her fight.

For more information and ways to help Hadley and her family, you can visit her website here.