Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) –– Hurricane sally revealed a paddleboat that could be more than a century old.

Unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland, the boat made an appearance in a photograph by David Fields photography.

This was a paddle boat that was docked there in 70s. The owners meant it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.

Source: David Fields photography

Fire destroyed much of the boat in the 90s, it has been sitting there for more than 30 years.

As for how old it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.

