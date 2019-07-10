Hwy 24 reopens after semi overturns, traps driver

A Pennsylvania man is recovering after being rescued from his semi when it overturned early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight on HWY 24 in Pottawatomie County. The highway had to be shut down from Belvue to Schoeman Rd while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Dwight James Hartung, 70, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania was traveling west toward Belvue when his semi went into the north ditch and overturned.

The man was trapped until emergency crews were able to get him out. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m.