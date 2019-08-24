1 in custody, Hwy. 99 reopened after hours-long standoff

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (KSNT) – A standoff that lasted for hours and closed Highway 99 Friday evening has ended peacefully.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies worked to talk down an armed man who was in a parked car off of Hwy. 99 in Westmoreland, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.

The standoff started around 5:00 p.m., prompting the closing of Hwy. 99 to through traffic.

The man surrendered himself to deputies just before 9:00 p.m. and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Kansas Highway Patrol assisted officers in the situation as well and the highway was reopened just after 9:00 p.m.