Hy-Vee investigating card data hack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee released a statement Wednesday that the company is investigating a data incident involving its payment processing systems.

According to Hy-Vee, unauthorized activity had been detected on some of the payment processing systems, sparking an investigation and notification of federal law enforcement and their payment processing systems.

The investigation focused on transactions made at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants, including Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates.

Hy-Vee said transactions made at the front-end checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine & spirits locations, floral departments, clinics, and all other food service areas were not affected.

While Hy-Vee believes the investigation has stopped the unauthorized activity, they recommend that you always monitor your payment card statements. If you see any unauthorized activity on your cards, contact your bank to report the charges.

