Hy-Vee selling Mahomes wigs this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined forces with Hy-Vee and together they are rolling out another Patrick Mahomes product in September. This time, a Mahomes wig.
The Mahomes fan wig allows fans to sport Mahomes’ signature headband and hairstyle and will be available for purchase this Friday or Saturday.
Wigs will be sold for $29.99 and their arrival will be announced via individual Hy-Vee store Facebook page.
Click here to check if the Topeka store has them in stock, and here for the Manhattan store.
Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with Hy-Vee and has already unveiled a cereal, Mahomes Magic Crunch.