Hy-Vee selling Mahomes wigs this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined forces with Hy-Vee and together they are rolling out another Patrick Mahomes product in September. This time, a Mahomes wig.

The Mahomes fan wig allows fans to sport Mahomes’ signature headband and hairstyle and will be available for purchase this Friday or Saturday.

Wigs will be sold for $29.99 and their arrival will be announced via individual Hy-Vee store Facebook page.

Click here to check if the Topeka store has them in stock, and here for the Manhattan store.

Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with Hy-Vee and has already unveiled a cereal, Mahomes Magic Crunch.