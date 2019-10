JUNCTION CITY, KAN. (KSNT) – The eastbound lanes on I-70 near Junction City are shut down

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said late Friday morning the lanes are shut down due to a rolled semi blocking all eastbound lanes.

I-70 milepost 296 is shutdown near Junction city due to a rolled semi blocking all eastbound lanes.



Westbound not effected at this time.#SlowDown and #MoveOver for emergency responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/dlrqJ6Uxhd — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 4, 2019

The westbound lanes are not affected.

Trooper Ben warned drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders in the area.